      Today's Forza Motorsport Update 10 will be delivered in two parts

      The first part will add new car and event content, improve a couple of tracks, adjust Replay UI, and more.

      After the acclaimed Update 9 to Forza Motorsport last month, which among other things improved the graphics significantly, it was expected that Update 10 would be launched today. And so it will be - but only partially.

      Via Instagram, Turn 10 now explains that they have chosen to divide it into two parts. Today we will be able to "download the first part which includes the new car and event content, as well as minor improvements to Hockenheim and Catalunya, additional aero wings, and Replay UI changes", but the rest will come on a yet to be determined date.

      Later today it will be specified what is included in the second half of the update, but in the meantime there is a good explanation for the lack of bug fixes and other types of improvements in today's update.

      Forza Motorsport

