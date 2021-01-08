LIVE

Super Meat Boy Forever

Today, we're taking Super Meat Boy Forever for a spin on GR Live

We're set for two hours of fun with the sequel to Team Meat's iconic indie.

It's Friday once again, which means it's time for another GR Live stream. Today, we're taking a look at the sequel to the iconic Team Meat indie Super Meat Boy, in Super Meat Boy Forever. Whilst being of a slightly different design to the original, this auto-running platformer is as ruthless as it is fast-paced, so you know you're in for a good stream hosted by our own Dori.

You can of course find the stream over at the GR Live homepage, when it goes live shortly, at 3PM GMT / 4PM CET for two hours of rage-inducing, hair-pulling goodness.

We can't wait to see if Dori manages to keep his emotions in check over his two hours with this vicious indie platformer.

