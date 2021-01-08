Today, we're taking Super Meat Boy Forever for a spin on GR Live

You're watching Advertisements

It's Friday once again, which means it's time for another GR Live stream. Today, we're taking a look at the sequel to the iconic Team Meat indie Super Meat Boy, in Super Meat Boy Forever. Whilst being of a slightly different design to the original, this auto-running platformer is as ruthless as it is fast-paced, so you know you're in for a good stream hosted by our own Dori.

You can of course find the stream over at the GR Live homepage, when it goes live shortly, at 3PM GMT / 4PM CET for two hours of rage-inducing, hair-pulling goodness.

We can't wait to see if Dori manages to keep his emotions in check over his two hours with this vicious indie platformer.