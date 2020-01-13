Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
The Telltale Batman: Shadows Edition

Today we're investigating the return of The Telltale Batman

The Shadows Edition launched a couple of weeks ago and so we're taking a look at what it has to offer.

At the start of every new year, major game releases are few and far between, which is why we've been dipping back into late 2019 to take a look at the games that we missed over the holidays. Among their number is The Telltale Batman: Shadows Edition, which launched on PC and Xbox One on December 17 complete with a new noir-filter that gives you a new perspective on the DC adventure series.

Walking in the latex shoes of the World's Greatest Detective is none other than our own Eirik, who'll be taking the Xbox version of the game out for a spin on today's GR Live, starting at 3pm GMT. If you've not seen or played Telltale's Batman games before then it's well worth checking out the two-hour show.

The Telltale Batman: Shadows Edition

Related texts



Loading next content