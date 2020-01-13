Today we're investigating the return of The Telltale Batman

At the start of every new year, major game releases are few and far between, which is why we've been dipping back into late 2019 to take a look at the games that we missed over the holidays. Among their number is The Telltale Batman: Shadows Edition, which launched on PC and Xbox One on December 17 complete with a new noir-filter that gives you a new perspective on the DC adventure series.

Walking in the latex shoes of the World's Greatest Detective is none other than our own Eirik, who'll be taking the Xbox version of the game out for a spin on today's GR Live, starting at 3pm GMT. If you've not seen or played Telltale's Batman games before then it's well worth checking out the two-hour show.