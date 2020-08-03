Today we're getting Grounded on GR Live

You're watching Advertisements

Grounded is a newly released open-world survival action game from Obsidian Entertainment and it just landed on PC and Xbox via the Game Preview program (in other words, it's an early access release). While it's not finished just yet, you can still pay to play and that's why we're going to check it out during today's GR Live, starting at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST.

But what is Grounded, you ask? Well, it's a multiplayer survival game where players walk in the mini shoes of teeny tiny kids in a giant garden environment that is filled with ants and other creepy-crawlies. If you've ever seen Honey, I Shrunk the Kids then you've got a fairly good idea about what to expect. If that sounds intriguing to you, you can see it in action for yourself this afternoon on GR Live.