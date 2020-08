The next Fast & Furious movie got pushed back into 2021, but that didn't stop the F&F-themed game by Slightly Mad Studios arriving on PC, PS4, and Xbox One last week. So far the reception to the game has been mixed, and you can read our review if you'd like to know whether we liked it or not. If, however, you prefer to see your games in action rather than read about them, we've got a two-hour ride lined up for today's GR Live, starting at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST.