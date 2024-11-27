Today we will have the second edition of Devolver Delayed

HQ

Last year, and in view of the fact that they wouldn't be able to deliver several of the promised releases in the crowded 2023, publisher Devolver Digital came up with the unusual idea of holding an online event in which to confirm all the delays that were going to 2024 in a fun way and at the same time serve to remind many gamers that these games were still on their way. And in their usual humorous tone, they called the event Devolver Delayed.

2024 is going to continue with the same idea, and a new Devolver Delayed has been announced for today, 27 November, at 19:00 CET. You can follow the lighthearted bad news broadcast on Devolver's official YouTube channel here.

And if you can't watch it, don't worry. We'll try to bring you the game delays in a somewhat festive tone in a recap of the event here on Gamereactor. And as the event's motto says: "Never get your hopes up".