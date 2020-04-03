Today we really are going to play Resident Evil 3 on GR Live

Yesterday we were going to show you some early parts of Resident Evil 3, but because Capcom wanted to keep some things secret ahead of today's launch, we decided to play the RE3's partner in crime, Resident Evil Resistance, instead, thus saving the big one for today. And so here we are.

That being the case, this afternoon on GR Live we're going to be diving into the opening of the newly released action-horror remake, and we're going to take our sweet, sweet time so as not to show you too much of the game. To see the first couple of hours of this stunning remake, simply head over to GR Live at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST and watch as we take our first steps in Raccoon City.