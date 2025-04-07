Today was a horrendous day for Japanese gaming companies on the stock market

HQ

If you've been following the stock markets around Europe today, and for that matter in recent weeks, you'll know that prices have mostly resembled steep downhill slopes with red numbers after the US imposed sky-high tariffs. Yet things have been even worse in Asia, where China announced over the weekend that it will respond with tariffs of its own, and gaming companies have unfortunately been hit hard by the consequences of the trade war.

As Wccftech now notes, the Asian stock exchanges have closed for Monday, and giants such as Nintendo, Sega, and Sony have plummeted. The worst has been Sony, which has lost 10.04% of its market value in a single day. They make most of their electronics outside the US and are naturally deeply affected.

But even a money-making machine like Nintendo can't escape, dropping 7.85%, with much of the concern naturally coming from Switch 2, which has its launch set for June 5. Nintendo stopped pre-orders of the console in the US on Friday, and the risk is that it will have to be increased in price there. Here's how it looked otherwise:



Koei Tecmo -7.63%



Bandai Namco -7.37%



Sega -7.29%



Capcom -6.61%



Square Enix -5.62%



Konami -5.19%



We don't know how this will end and there is an obvious risk that it will continue for a long time with higher prices for everyone as a result.