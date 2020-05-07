LIVE

Xbox 20/20 May Update - Xbox Series X Gameplay First Look
Today on GR Live we're watching Xbox 20/20

We'll be sharing pre and post-show discussion of the latest Inside Xbox.

Team Xbox is preparing to make a bunch of announcements today and show of its latest wares, and with the Xbox Series X looming, that could mean exciting reveals. What they might be we'll find out later today when the show starts at 4pm BST / 5pm CEST, but we'll be starting things off ahead of time when we discuss our expectations beforehand at 3.30pm BST / 4.30pm CEST over on GR Live.

And you should stick around afterwards because we'll be discussing everything announced and shown during the livestream event. See you then!

