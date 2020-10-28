Today on GR Live we're taking a look at Amnesia: Rebirth

You're watching Advertisements

With Halloween inching ever closer, we thought we would make today's stream a pretty spooky one. We decided to pick the excellent Amnesia: Rebirth to kick off the beloved holiday, as it has already proven to be one of our favourite horror releases of the year.

Be sure to grab a pair of headphones, dim your lights, and close your curtains, as we will be playing the first two hours on our GR Live homepage at 3pm BST / 4pm. In the meantime though, why not check out our review of the game here.