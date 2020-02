If you head over to the game page for Song of Horror you'll find a collection of let's play videos where we explore the first three entries in this spooky episodic series.

Now that the fourth episode of the game is upon us, we're diving back in to take a closer look at the latest instalment in Protocol Games' ongoing horror series, so join us on our Live Page at 3 pm GMT / 4 pm CET to see how we get on.