We were rather taken with Resident Evil 3 when we reviewed it earlier this week, and today we're able to show you the game in action on GR Live. To that end, Lisa will be starting the game from the beginning and exploring the first two hours of the adventure, and to make sure that we don't show you too much, we'll take our sweet time and really show you the sights. Join us at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST on GR Live to see how we get on.