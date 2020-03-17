LIVE

Nioh 2

Today on GR Live we're returning to Nioh 2

We're diving back in for another look at the PS4-exclusive soulslike with samurais.

Nioh 2 landed just a handful of days ago and many of you are still battling through its challenging campaign, and that includes today's streamer, Kieran, who started playing last week and will continue his adventure on today's GR Live.

While our latest checkpoint is a little further on than last we saw, it's still relatively early on in the adventure and we're also going to be spending some of our time looking at the online aspect and interacting with our fellow players. Tune in here at 3pm GMT / 4pm CET to see how we gets on.

Nioh 2

