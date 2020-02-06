Cookies

Temtem

Today on GR Live we're playing Temtem

We take a trip to the Airborne Archipelago for some fresh creature collecting goodness.

Crema's take on the ever-popular Pokémon franchise has proven to be one of the first real indie success stories of 2020. The addictive monster collecting loop is well intact here but it also implements its own subtle tweaks to the formula such as MMO elements.

The title launched in Early Access last week and today on GR Live we're going to dive in to see if it has what it takes to rival the world's largest-grossing media franchise. You can catch our playthrough starting at 3 pm GMT / 4 pm CET over on our Live page.

