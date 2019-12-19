Today on GR Live we're playing Resident Evil 2

The results of GRTV's GOTY are in (you can find out how our internal voting panned out right here) and at the same time, we've been playing our favourite games of 2019 on GRTV over the past few days. That includes today's title, Resident Evil 2, which launched in January to critical acclaim from all quarters, including here at GR. As part of our efforts to revisit the year's best over the last week or so, Lisa will be diving into Leon's Campaign in today's GR Live, which you can watch here, starting at 3pm GMT / 4pm CET.