Disintegration is an upcoming first-person shooter from V1 Interactive and it's currently in the midst of a closed technical beta. We played for the first time during Gamescom last year, and we're diving back in today from 3pm GMT / 4pm CET on GR Live. To see how this sci-fi shooter is shaping up ahead of its planned 2020 launch, join us this afternoon to see it in action.

Update: The servers will be up and running at 4pm GMT so we've bumped the stream back an hour.