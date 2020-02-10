Today on GR Live we're playing Battlefield V's sixth chapter

It has been well over a year since Battlefield V landed on PC, PS4, and Xbox One, yet DICE has kept on with the free content updates for the WW2-era shooter. In fact, the sixth chapter for the game has just landed, and that's why we're heading Into the Jungle for today's stream.

To see what Chapter 6 has in store for players, join us at 3 pm GMT / 4 pm CET over on GR Live, at which time you'll be able to see how Dóri gets on as he explores the newest addition to Battlefield V, a close-quarters map called Solomon Islands.