Journey to the Savage Planet

Today on GR Live we're Journeying to the Savage Planet

We're heading into the stars to take a two-hour look at the start of Typhoon Studios' newly released sci-fi adventure.

Journey to the Savage Planet is out today (in most places) and that being the case, we thought we'd take you on a tour of Typhoon Studios' weird and wonderful sci-fi adventure by showing you the opening couple of hours.

To see what life is like on the savage planet alluded to in the game's title, simply tune in to our Live Page at 3 pm GMT / 4 pm CET and watch as Sam takes his first steps on AR-Y 26. You can also find our review right here if you want to know more about the game and what it has to offer to future employees of Kindred Aerospace, the fourth-best interstellar space exploration company in the galaxy.

