Today on GR Live we are playing Crysis Remastered

Crysis, the title that pushed PCs to their absolute breaking point back in 2007, has recently received a remaster helping to hold it up to modern standards. It truly was a revolutionary shooter when it first launched on the PC, but how well does it hold up almost 13 years later?

That's the question that we will be looking to answer on today's stream, as we will be diving the opening two hours and sharing our thoughts. To catch the unfolding action, head over to our GR Live homepage at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST. Whilst you wait though, be sure to check out our review here.