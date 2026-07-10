Today marks the release of Palworld and we have the launch trailer

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Now that Palworld has been available for two and a half years and has reached 40 million players, it's almost easy to forget that, until now, it's only been playable via Early Access. Today, however, marks the official 1.0 launch of "Pokémon with guns" as the game is released as a finished product.

As you might expect, this means a launch trailer has been released, and you can check it out below. We liked Palworld right from its original launch, and you can read our review of the early Early Access version here. Since then, tons of content has been added and just about everything has been further improved, but the review still gives you a good idea of what to expect.