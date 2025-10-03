Today marks 35 years since German reunification

HQ

Germany celebrates Deutsche Einheit (German reunification) today, a milestone that brought East and West together more than three decades ago. On this occasion, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz took to social media to share remarks on 35 years of German unity: "35 years of German unity are a reason to celebrate. The reunification was not a given, but the work of courageous people who stood up for freedom and democracy. It remains our task to come together: in East, West, North, and South. Our diversity makes us strong." What do you think of this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so at the following link. Go!