Gamereactor

  •   English

Log in member
Gamereactor
World news

Today marks 35 years since German reunification

35 years ago, East and West Germany officially became one nation.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Germany celebrates Deutsche Einheit (German reunification) today, a milestone that brought East and West together more than three decades ago. On this occasion, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz took to social media to share remarks on 35 years of German unity: "35 years of German unity are a reason to celebrate. The reunification was not a given, but the work of courageous people who stood up for freedom and democracy. It remains our task to come together: in East, West, North, and South. Our diversity makes us strong." What do you think of this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so at the following link. Go!

This post is tagged as:

World newsGermany


Loading next content