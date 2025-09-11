Today marks 24 years since 9/11 New York and the world honor the victims of the deadliest attack on the United States.

HQ They say everyone remembers where they were when the events of 9/11 unfolded. Today marks 24 years since the attacks that shook the world, claiming nearly 3,000 lives in New York, Washington, and Pennsylvania. The images of that morning (the planes, the towers, the chaos on the streets) remain etched in collective memory. Each year, tributes are held to honor the victims, the survivors, and the first responders whose lives were forever changed. Beyond the ceremonies, the anniversary is also a reminder of how deeply that day shaped politics, security, and everyday life across the globe. Where were you when the events of 9/11 happened?