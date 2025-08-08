Today is the "main" International Cat Day

HQ

While the Internet is flooded by adorable kitty pictures and videos every single day, you might have noticed an extra load of purr in your browsing since the early hours of today. That is because the world is celebrating the International Cat Day, a date established to raise awareness and find ways to fur-ther improve these felines' healthcare, aside from obviously worshipping the actual lords and owners of your home.

The celebration was initiated by the FAW 25 years ago, making the 2025 edition a new milestone in its long-running history. However, kittens are so beloved that they have two other, perhaps less-known and more US-centric festivities, such as February 20 and October 29. The former was dedicated in memoriam to Bill Clinton's popular Socks, dead after a serious illness, while the latter was promoted by Colleen Paige to encourage the adoption of stray cats.

Besides hugging your pussycat and raising awareness about cats and their needs within your circles, if you want to celebrate the International Cat Day with some audiovisual media for the ultimate catto weekend, we at Gamereactor recommend checking out films such as Flow and video games like Stray.