Today, 5 March 2025, PS3 receives a new update

Today, in a surprising turn of events, PlayStation 3 has received a software update. Yes, yes, you read that right. PS3 system software update 4.92 is available today, 5 March 2025, for all users.

But if you were thinking of running to the garage to get the box you've got it in, just wait a minute. Update 4.92 doesn't bring any major changes, and according to the terse patch notes on PlayStation's support page, you'll only need 200MB of space to install it. Inside the patch is a performance improvement update, which according to Resetera user Yohokaru includes new encryption keys for Blu-ray discs. In any case, it's curious to know that there's at least one person inside PlayStation still working on PlayStation 3.

Are you still playing with your PS3 in 2025?