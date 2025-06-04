Tobyfox completes Deltarune just hours before Nintendo Switch 2 launch

HQ

As we all know, this is the most hectic week of the year in the gaming industry. With E3 gone, Geoff Keighley and his Sumer Game Fest is leading a packed schedule of events and game launches of all shapes and sizes: from the most anticipated AAA for the coming months and years to the amazing indies born from all corners of the globe, as well as demo releases and even full games at this time of year. It's a magical week.

And just hours before Sony's State of Play kicks off, a modest but well-known title has finally arrived on PC and consoles. Tobyfox has completed the story of Deltarune with the release of Chapter 3+4, which are now available from PC, PlayStation and the Nintendo Switch eShop. Tomorrow, the Nintendo Switch 2 version will also join the pack, as it was at the console's launch in April that we learned of Deltarune's final release date.

If you're not yet familiar with this fabulous story from the creator of Undertale, you can get into it by trying out a demo of the first two chapters on all platforms. And if you take a piece of advice: Take advantage of it, you won't regret it.