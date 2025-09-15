Toby Fox celebrates 10 years since the release of Undertale and slightly advances work on Deltarune Chapter 5

HQ

Toby Fox is one of those mysterious industry figures around whom the legend grows as his games are published, with a distinguished auteur touch. The young developer created Undertale and more recently Deltarune, and these very days he is celebrating 10 years since the release of the work that catapulted him to success among indie developers.

Undertale is 10 years old, and its creator has teamed up with Fangamer to present a special celebration event commemorating this milestone. Taking place on 20 and 21 September at 16:00 PT (in Europe at 00:00 BST/1:00 CEST), the event will not only review the game, but also talk about its spiritual successor Deltarune, which released Chapters 3 and 4 this summer. He is now working on Chapter 5, which he can barely offer any details about, but he says there will be nods to those who explored the previous content well. You can follow the event at this link.

Undertale and Deltarune are two of the most influential and at the same time most unique RPGs we've seen in the last 10 years, have you tried them?