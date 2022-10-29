Tobin Bell will appear in Saw 10

HQ

It's official, Tobin Bell will return for what will be the tenth film in the seemingly eternal Saw series. The film, which will premiere just in time for Halloween next year, has just begun production and unlike the last few chapters of the saga, it is now said that John Kramar AKA Jigsaw will once again take a more active role in the film. Something that will probably be welcomed by fans. Whether the iconic villain will be able to reinvent himself is something we'll simply have to wait and see.

Saw 10 is scheduled for release on October 27, 2023.

Are you in the mood for another Saw movie?

