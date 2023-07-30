Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Saw X

Tobin Bell gets payback in Saw X trailer

And he's not the only one returning.

This has been a very exciting month for fans of the Saw movies. We were first told Saw X will premiere earlier than expected and that Tobin Bell would return. Then we got a very disturbing poster. Now it's time for the best thing yet.

Lionsgate has released the first trailer for Saw X, and with that revealing we'll finally get to see what Tobin Bell's John Kramer did with the doctors that failed to cure his cancer. Needless to say, he didn't forgive them. It also ends by confirming Bell isn't the only actor from the first movies returning on the 29th of September.

HQ
Saw X

