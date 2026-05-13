Simulators often have one thing in common: there are more functions you can assign than there are buttons available to do so. If you look at the settings to see how many functions can be mapped to a keyboard in a flight simulator, the list can be incredibly long. It should be noted, however, that this is rarely necessary as instead, simulators can sometimes assign buttons to different vehicles, which means you may need to create profiles for individual airplanes or helicopters. Another feature common to war or transport simulations is that the head has its own camera control relative to the vehicle or person you're controlling. That is why I wanted to test the Tobii Eye Tracker 5, as it had been many years since I'd had something like this, and I wanted to see if it was just as useful today.

Eye trackers are an exciting concept and the technology has come a long way. The previous version of an eye tracker I had was the Tobii 4C from 2016 and the technology has become more affordable and works significantly better. It also turned out to be just as easy to install, calibrate, and use. The Tobii Eye Tracker 5, which is the product I had the pleasure of testing, is an example of innovative technology. I hoped it would be just as straightforward as its predecessor to install, set up, and use, and that was indeed the case with the Eye Tracker 5. I attached an adhesive pad to the screen, placed the Eye Tracker hardware on top of it using magnets, plugged it into the computer, and then it was basically just a matter of starting it up. It also automatically installs the correct software via the Windows Store so you can quickly calibrate the hardware for optimal performance. This is also where you can turn it off.

In Flight Simulator 2024, it took a few tweaks before I felt it was almost perfect. Be prepared to spend some time adjusting settings in the menus.

The Eye Tracker itself works thanks to a processor, a sensor camera, and a device that can emit near-infrared light. This is needed to illuminate the eyes and create reflection patterns on the eyes that the camera can then capture and determine in real-time where you are looking on the screen. This is possible because the reflection on the cornea relative to the vector distance from the centre of the pupils is measured and calculated by software. With this technology, calculations can be made quickly, and the result is that the software and hardware together can determine where you are looking on the screen in real-time. This technology is also known as the pupillary centre-corneal reflex and is quite exciting when you consider its potential in medicine, assistive technology for people with disabilities, and much more. The latter is also relevant in the context of gaming.

Before you decide to buy a device like this, you should consider how it compares to the Tobii Eye Tracker 4C, what competitors are on the market today, and what that means for gaming. The verdict is that my tests have given me an even more positive impression of this device than I had of its predecessor. Even though the hardware is from 2020, it holds its own brilliantly against competitors in 2026. I would go so far as to say that, for the price, the Eye Tracker 5 is the best on the market today. If the price is too high for you, however, there is what I would classify as the runner-up today, and that is the Beam Eye Tracker. It's a programme that turns your camera into an Eye Tracker with good results. The programme uses AI to achieve good results and costs about as much as an indie game to purchase. That contrast is exciting; as you can opt for specialised software instead of specialised hardware if you already own a camera.

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Taking photos outside the game looks a bit shaky, but the possibilities within the games are enhanced by the ability to move the camera freely without using buttons.

However, I think Eye Tracker 5 delivers the best results, is a bit easier to set up, and works right out of the box. It's also better at determining where you're looking, has smoother tracking, doesn't react as strongly if an object blocks the view, and these are improvements I think the fifth generation has over its predecessor. You pay a bit more, but in my experience, the hardware is worth the price tag if you have a use for it in your gaming. I can tell you, dear reader, that I certainly do. For example, I love games like Arma, X4, Flight Simulator 2024, and various mech games, and that's where this technology really comes in handy. It also makes a difference in games like No Man's Sky or the outrageously fun Nuclear Option. Instead of having to use the arrow keys to look around while moving, you can now simply look around on the computer screen, and the character moves their head naturally for a more sweeping overview. In space simulators like X4 and Elite Dangerous—and perhaps also the "upcoming" Star Citizen—you can use this technology to free up your hands and create a more immersive experience.

So the question is: what does this technology do, and what doesn't it do? It's a very niche technology that will appeal to a small group of players, but for those players, it can significantly enhance the experience. You can also mod support for this type of technology into several games. I recently played The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim with this setup and while I needed a couple of mods that allowed the head to rotate freely relative to the body and added support for the Eye Tracker, this helped me walk around and look at the beautiful landscapes. It worked amazingly well with just a few minor adjustments. You can also set it up so that blinking can trigger actions in the game, such as casting spells or consuming potions. I've also seen many opportunities to use the technology in games without official support for it, however, this often requires software and game modifications.

The customisation options vary from game-to-game. A new update is coming this week with more options in this menu. Game developers and Tobii are working together on an ongoing basis.

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I wanted to do something different, so I tried playing the officially supported XCOM 2 without a mouse or keyboard, using only an Eye Tracker. It worked perfectly; you can sync blinks or staring as inputs. It was easy to navigate the menus and even rotate the camera. I was able to play relatively smoothly and flawlessly without any other control options, which was really cool. There are also racing games with this functionality and quite a few other titles on the market that support the Eye Tracker as the sole control method if you want or need it. Most people who need this solution due to physical or motor difficulties are probably already aware of this, however, I think this technology opens the door for more people to play games, which is always a positive thing. Unfortunately, you need to check whether the games officially support this before making a purchase. In my gaming, it serves as a complement to other forms of control solutions.

With the Eye Tracker 5, you get a niche product with multiple uses. It can enhance your experience through simpler camera movements or direct in-game inputs. It can make things easier if you have difficulty using your arms or legs for gaming, and the technology is also used today in esports, analysis, and streaming. I found it a bit exciting to enable an overlay that shows a shadow of where you're looking on the screen in Counter-Strike 2 and StarCraft II. Where do I look most often? When do I lose focus? And much more. It was also possible to type in Word or other programmes using the Eye Tracker and the possibilities for using the technology aren't limited to just gaming. However, it can be tricky to get the technology to work outside of its officially supported and curated game list. One last significant thing I had to test was how the technology works in different light and dark environments and the results were brilliant regardless of whether it was light or dark. This is because the hardware uses near-infrared light that it emits and does not rely on other light sources.

The included Tobii Experience is a fairly small programme that allows for settings and calibrations but never gets in the way. It's incredibly easy to install, and most settings are configured within the games themselves. It may take a little time to find the exact right speed for movements and other adjustments, but once it clicks, this is a must-have if you play many titles where this type of technology is relevant. I've never tested a competitor that's better than the Eye Tracker 5, and I've tested several, including a couple that turn your camera into an Eye Tracker. If you're looking for new ways to play and want the best, there's no better option today in terms of value for money. For me, this type of product is something I naturally benefit from in my gaming, and that's the most important question you need to consider if you're thinking of buying this. You don't need to buy a sledgehammer if you're just going to cut a log. The Tobii Eye Tracker 5 makes a difference to the experience and is a top recommendation for simulator enthusiasts.

The contents of the box aren't extensive, and installation is a breeze.

It's a relatively small gadget with great functionality.

My computer has a black bezel, so the hardware blends in with the screen quite seamlessly.