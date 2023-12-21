Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man remains the most popular on Netflix

"They love me."

Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man trilogy (2002-2007) revolutionized the superhero genre and became incredibly popular, but after a lacklustre third movie, Andrew Garfield took over the character in two The Amazing Spider-Man movies. After that, Tom Holland became Spider-Man in yet another reboot of the series, and remains Spider-Man to this day after three movies and several MCU cameos.

But it seems like the audience is still in love with Tobey Maguire, and in a new Netflix "What We Watched" report (via Screenrant), it is revealed that his 16 years old Spider-Man trilogy has been watched more than Andrew Garfield's and Tom Holland's trilogies during the last six months, and by quite the margin.

There has been a lot of rumours about a fourth Spider-Man movie with Maguire after his very successful cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home from 2021, but so far, nothing has materialized. We assume data like this shows Sony that it would probably be a smart business decision to bring Maguire back, or what do you think?

