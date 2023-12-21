Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man remains the most popular on Netflix

HQ

Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man trilogy (2002-2007) revolutionized the superhero genre and became incredibly popular, but after a lacklustre third movie, Andrew Garfield took over the character in two The Amazing Spider-Man movies. After that, Tom Holland became Spider-Man in yet another reboot of the series, and remains Spider-Man to this day after three movies and several MCU cameos.

But it seems like the audience is still in love with Tobey Maguire, and in a new Netflix "What We Watched" report (via Screenrant), it is revealed that his 16 years old Spider-Man trilogy has been watched more than Andrew Garfield's and Tom Holland's trilogies during the last six months, and by quite the margin.

There has been a lot of rumours about a fourth Spider-Man movie with Maguire after his very successful cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home from 2021, but so far, nothing has materialized. We assume data like this shows Sony that it would probably be a smart business decision to bring Maguire back, or what do you think?