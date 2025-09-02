Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man costume is officially on sale

HQ

There's just over a month to go until Halloween, and we know that many of you will be dressing up for parties and other events. Some ambitious folks have probably already started planning, but if you haven't, we have a great tip for you.

Propstore Auction has listed the costume worn by Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man 2 from 2004 and its sequel Spider-Man 3, which premiered three years later. The company writes:

"This costume was used during the production of both films and is believed to have been heavily used on the set. It represents the first film-used Tobey Maguire Spider-Man suit ever offered at auction by Propstore and stands as a rare and highly desirable piece from the definitive live-action Spider-Man trilogy. As an emblem of one of the most beloved superhero portrayals, it embodies the technical innovation and visual legacy of Sam Raimi's groundbreaking franchise."

But... of course, being at the top comes at a price, and it currently has a bid of $85,000, which is below the minimum amount. The seller expects the suit to fetch up to $200,000, so you have an idea of how much you should shell out if you feel this would be the ideal costume for you.

If you can't afford it, you'll have to settle with window-shopping in the Instagram post below like the rest of us mere mortals. It is rather dashing, after all...