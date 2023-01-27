Tobey Maguire open to returning as Spider-Man

Tobey Maguire has stated that he'd be open to putting on the Spidey suit again and returning in one of his most iconic roles.

The actor, recently speaking with Marvel, said that "If these guys called me and said, 'Would you show up tonight to hang out and goof around?' or 'Would you show up to do this movie or read a scene or do a Spider-Man thing?' it would be a 'yes!' Because why wouldn't I want to do that?"

Maguire said he had a strong love for all the films and the different series related to Spider-Man. Though, he did also claim there's a lot of nerves that come into play when returning to a role after so many years.

Maguire was joined by Andrew Garfield when they both returned in the Spider-suits for Spider-Man: No Way Home, a cameo appearance that was enjoyed by many, and so it perhaps could make a lot of money were one of them or both to return again.