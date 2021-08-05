Toadette is coming tomorrow to Mario Golf: Super Rush

Nintendo has announced that the first post-launch content update for Mario Golf: Super Rush is coming tomorrow after revealing updated sales figures for the sports title earlier today. The update introduces Toadette as a new playable character, New Donk City as a new course, and a brand new Ranked Mode. Additionally, the game's motion controls are said to have been improved.

This will only be the start of extra content for Super Rush as more updates are said to be coming. Perhaps we could see more fan-favorite characters like Dry Bones or Diddy Kong arrive in the game in the future? Only time will tell, we guess.