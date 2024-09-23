English
To the Moon

To the Moon is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series consoles next month

The delightful indie title is currently available on PC, Switch, and mobile devices.

Indie developer Freebird Games and publisher Serenity Forge has revealed that the delightful indie adventure To the Moon will be coming to a couple of additional platforms this year.

While currently available on PC, Switch, iOS and Android, the game will soon be making its debut on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles too. We're told in a post on social media, where it's noted that the release on these two current-gen platforms is set for October 8, 2024.

As for how this version will look to tab the two console families' strengths, we're promised it will offer: "4k resolution with up to 120hz framerates and crisp upscaling of the original's pixel art."

Will you be checking out To the Moon on PlayStation or Xbox?

To the Moon

