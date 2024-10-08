To the Moon available now for PlayStation and Xbox

HQ

In 2011, Freebird Games released their acclaimed role-playing game To the Moon for PC, and nine years later they decided to let Switch audiences enjoy the adventure as well. Now they have decided that even more people should have the same opportunity, and have consequently launched it for both PlayStation and Xbox.

The adventure is devoid of combat and follows Dr. Rosalene and Dr. Watts, who help the very old and dying get their memories replaced so they can look back on the life they wish they had lived. In the game, they take on a new patient, and our job is to work through layer upon layer of his many memories.

Check out the To the Moon launch trailer for PlayStation and Xbox below.