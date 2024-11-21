To create a game like Nazar, you have to worry about more than just code

Nazar is a pioneering game combining FMV elements with 2D sidescrolling adventures. It's a combination that might sound odd on paper, but Recontact Games' co-founder Simay Dinc revealed how it all came together.

Speaking with us at DevGaMM, Dinc spoke about how her experience in film led to her and her brother stepping into games with a new perspective. "Imagine the film, fashion, photography, cinematography, and we combine all the art disciplines and creating a new art form, which is games. So, our vision are, like, we are, like, seeing a game as a beyond entertainment, as a cultural piece and also as an art form. So, all these experiences lead to the Nazar."

If you think that FMV might not be for you, Dinc also wants to shut that idea down. "When I say FMV or interactive cinema, the people think like that it's so primitive way. Right choice or left choice," she said. "No, it's not about that. It's all the videos, all the narrative, it's designed for that game. And also, we blended ancient rituals with sci-fi for the narrative, for the level design."

Check out the full interview below, where Dinc also talks about working with award-winning composer Inon Zur.