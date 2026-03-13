To celebrate the coming Pride Month, Marvel unveils new comic featuring Wiccan and Hulkling

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Marvel has revealed that a new comic series is on the way and set to give Wiccan and Hulkling their time in the sun. With the coming Pride Month in mind, this new comic will arrive and see the fan-favourite couple facing off with Ultron, all in an adventure that features a bunch of other Marvel icons, like Scarlet Witch, Vision, Speed, and Viv Vision.

The one-shot comic will see how Wiccan and Hulkling come together with their wider family to celebrate their wedding anniversary, only to then have to fight Ultron, who manages to capture Vision and Viv in his attack.

Written by Wyatt Kennedy, Josh Trujillo, Zoe Tunnell, and Tegan Quin, with art by Stephen Byrne, Bradley Clayton, Rachel Stott, and Luciano Vecchio. The first issue will arrive on May 27, days before Pride Month starts, and as for the synopsis, you can see this below.

"Wiccan and Hulkling gather their known and beloved friends and family to celebrate their wedding anniversary, but everything goes awry when Ultron arrives to reclaim Vision and Viv!"

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Check out the cover for the comic too.