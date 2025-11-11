To celebrate five years of Ubisoft Connect, Immortals: Fenyx Rising is being made free on the platform

HQ

At the turn of the decade, Ubisoft launched a brand-new IP in the form of Immortals: Fenyx Rising, an action game that took to a world of mythos inspired by Greek legend, and while it seemingly performed okay and looked like it would get a sequel, it ultimately didn't impress enough for Ubisoft to want to commit to the franchise's future.

Speaking about that game, PC players might be interested to hear that soon they will be able to play Immortals: Fenyx Rising without spending a dime, as to celebrate five years of Ubisoft Connect, the French gaming giant is making the title free to claim on the platform.

A Ubisoft blog post explains: "To celebrate Ubisoft Connect's fifth anniversary and to thank you for being part of this adventure - we're offering Immortals Fenyx Rising for free on PC! Head to the Ubisoft Store or Ubisoft Connect PC client to claim your copy, starting November 13."

If you're on the fence about whether you should dedicate time and energy to Immortals: Fenyx Rising, don't forget to read our review of the game.