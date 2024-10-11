To celebrate Castle Crashers' 15th birthday, the developers are letting you put yourself in the game

HQ

The Behemoth is well known for its hectic art style and endlessly interesting ideas. Even decades after Alien Hominid first released and 15 years after Castle Crashers gave us a party game to never forget, people are still asking for more.

And so, when we caught up with co-founder at The Behemoth John Baez over IndieDevDay this year, we had to ask what's coming next. Baez had some very interesting details to share about Castle Crashers DLC, saying the following:

"So what we've decided is to release a piece of DLC that would allow you to make your own characters. So you can put yourself into Castle Crashers and play as [yourself] in Castle Crashers without very much effort. It's only nine frames of animation, and it animates automatically.

All you have to do is fill out a template, and you can put yourself in there."

And just like that, you too can become a cartoonish knight battling evil and saving the kingdom. What else could you want from Castle Crashers? We're sure fans won't stop demanding stuff, but The Behemoth is always listening to its fanbase. Check out what's coming for Alien Hominid fans in the full interview below: