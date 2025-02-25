To a T will launch on PS5 as well as a PC and Xbox Series X/S this May

The folk who previously delivered the unusual Katamari Damancy will soon be presenting their next project to the world. Developer Uvula will be launching the strange To a T in the coming months, and as part of the Annapurna Interactive Showcase, we've just been told a bunch more about this title.

The biggest news is the confirmed release date, which is set for May 28. This will be when the game arrives on PC and Xbox Series X/S, and also the recently confirmed PS5 platform too.

As for what To a T is about, the description adds: "To a T is a charming, colorful adventure game about a teen navigating life in a small town with their cute dog companion. While their body is stuck in a T-pose, they do their best to make the most of it."

With the launch edging ever closer, check out the latest trailer for To a T below.