TMNT: The Last Ronin to be turned into an R-rated film

Stopping children from joining in on the fun is the plan when it comes to new adventures with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, a new live-action film is in the works at Paramount, with this focussed on the grittier recent graphic novel, TMNT: The Last Ronin.

This follows the success of the animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, which apparently gave the studio executives a boost, and they have now hired Tyler Burton Smith to write the script. He's the same guy who was involved in the upcoming hyper-violent Boy Kills World starring Bill Skarsgård.

The Last Ronin is set in a future New York, where only one Ninja Turtle (Michelangelo) is left alive after the Foot Clan and their allies killed the other three. Mikey, naturally, wants to take revenge and does so by picking up the mantle of his brother's weapons and using them as part of his arsenal.

Before the recent struggles at Embracer, Destroy All Humans' developer Black Forest Games was making a God of War-like adaptation of The Last Ronin too, but with massive layoffs affecting the developer the state of the project is unclear.

Are you up for a no-nonsense violent Ninja Turtles story?