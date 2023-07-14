TMNT: Shredder's Revenge is getting a Survival Mode

HQ

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge was one of the best games of 2022 with its retro themed take on the Ninja Turtles, offering wonderful gameplay, great co-op and a first class presentation.

We already knew it's about to get expanded with DLC called Dimension Shellshock, that includes the fan-favorite Usagi Yojimbo. Now Tribute Games and Dotemu have also revealed that we can look forward to a Survival Mode.

This is presented in a brand new trailer that is so action-packed we almost forgot to breathe while watching it. Not only can we look forward to really hectic battles in distinct dimensions (the Edo-inspired area looks great), but there are also upgrades and the ability to transform yourself into characters like Rocksteady and Bebop.

While we still don know when Dimension Shellshock will be released - we do know we want it. Like now. Check out the video below.