TMNT: Shredder's Revenge Available Now on Mobile

The hit beat 'em up sidescroller TMNT: Shredder's Revenge, has made the leap from consoles and PC to mobile, and is now accessible on Android and Apple devices on their respective app stores.

However, in order to play this game you're going to need a Netflix subscription, even if you download it from another app store. You can also access the game from the Netflix app on the Games tab.

Initially launching in June 2022, TMNT: Shredder's Revenge is a retro-style beat 'em up that lets you play as all 4 turtles as well as April O'Neil and Casey Jones to fight through the sewers and streets of New York, tackling classic villains along the way.

This is the latest game to come to Netflix as part of the company's efforts to branch out into gaming. Previously, another highly rated 2022 title came to the platform in Immortality, a story-based game that sees you figure out what really happened to a model-turned-actress who disappeared.