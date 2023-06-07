TMNT: Shredder's Revenge adds Usagi Yojimbo and new mode later this

HQ

Sergio was one of the least positive out there when he reviewed Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge a year ago. He felt that one of the game's shortcomings was that the turtles weren't varied enough. That's why he might want to check back in later this year.

Tribute has given us the first trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge's first expansion, Dimension Shellshock, and it reveals that one of the several new playable characters included in it is Usagi Yojimbo from the Usagi Yojimbo comic books. We're also getting a new horde-like mode, alternative colour schemes for the turtles and new music from Tee Lopes as part of the DLC when it launches sometime later this year.