Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

TMNT: Shredder's Revenge adds Usagi Yojimbo and new mode later this

Trailer shows what's included in the Dimension Shellshock DLC.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Sergio was one of the least positive out there when he reviewed Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge a year ago. He felt that one of the game's shortcomings was that the turtles weren't varied enough. That's why he might want to check back in later this year.

Tribute has given us the first trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge's first expansion, Dimension Shellshock, and it reveals that one of the several new playable characters included in it is Usagi Yojimbo from the Usagi Yojimbo comic books. We're also getting a new horde-like mode, alternative colour schemes for the turtles and new music from Tee Lopes as part of the DLC when it launches sometime later this year.

HQ
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Related texts



Loading next content