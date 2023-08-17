TMNT: Shredder's Revenge adds Shredder's daughter in new DLC

HQ

Tribute Games have shown off the trailer for the upcoming DLC for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge. Dimension Shellshock will give us two new playable characters, a survival mode, and more on the 31st of August.

The playable characters are Miyamoto Usagi, star of the Usagi Yojimbo comic book series and a character that has often crossed over with the turtles, and Karai, the fan-favourite daughter of Shredder.

Karai isn't always on the same team as the turtles, but it seems she's joining up with them this time around. Also, in the new survival mode, you'll be able to transform into Bebop, Rocksteady, and more with power-ups.

