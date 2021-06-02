Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

TMNT reboot helmed by Seth Rogen planned for August 2023 release

The comedy star shared the information on his Twitter account.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle movie reboot that is being produced by Seth Rogen and Nickelodeon now has a release date, after the comedy star shared a post on Twitter revealing the information to fans.

The tweet originally shares the information on a note featuring various scribbles and doodles, but has been confirmed by Rogen in a follow-up tweet stating, "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles... Aug 11 2023 (Leo takes notes like I used to)."

While it will be a while until we hear much more about this reboot, or even get to see a trailer, we can at least mark August 11, 2023 into our calendars as when we get to see the shelled-heroes on the big screen again.

TMNT reboot helmed by Seth Rogen planned for August 2023 release


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy