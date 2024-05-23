TMNT: Mutants Unleashed to get a whopping Collector's Edition

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles lover in your life is no doubt keeping a keen eye on Outright Games upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed game. It's set to debut on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch later this year, and with that in mind, Outright has just confirmed that two special editions of the game will exist.

There will be two special editions, a Deluxe Edition and a Collector's Edition, and both will be exclusive to Switch and PS5. The Deluxe Edition seems to be mostly a slightly more premium version of the base game, offering the game itself, an exclusive Steelbook, four pin badges, four keychains, and an artbook, all for £54.99/€59.99. The Collector's Edition is an entirely different beast.

The Collector's Edition will offer the base game, the artbook, and the pin badges (five instead of four here instead), but will also support this with four patches, a mouse mat, a notebook, a pen, a poster, some stickers, a collectors box, an LED sign, a Pizza Van statue, and even the game's Season Pass too, all for £219.99/€249.99. Needless to say, there's a lot to appreciate here if you're a Turtles fan.

