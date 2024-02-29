TMNT: Mutant Mayhem sequel set for autumn 2026

HQ

Paramount has slapped an official date on when we can expect the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to return in the sequel to last year's Mutant Mayhem. As per Variety, the animated follow-up is set to arrive in theatres in late 2026, on October 9 to be exact, and it's mentioned that director Jeff Rowe will be back at the helm while Point Grey Pictures produces the film.

Very little else about this sequel has been revealed as of yet, meaning we're waiting for more information in regard to plot, returning cast (although we do expect a few returning names such as the young gang voicing the Ninja Turtles and likely Ayo Edibiri as April O'Neil) but no doubt we'll hear more about that later this year or in 2025 as production for the sequel ramps up.

Have you seen TMNT: Mutant Mayhem and are you excited for its sequel?