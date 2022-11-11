Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

TLR Games sets the release date for Idea, the real-image puzzle game

The aerial perspective level solver will finally see the light of day in January 2023.

HQ

We've been closely following the development of IDEA, the puzzle-exploration title that makes use of aerial perspective with drone footage, since Bilbao-based The Longest Road Games unveiled it earlier this year.

The game, which has just won Best Visual Design at IndieCade 2022 and is nominated for the Big Indie Contest awards, has released a new trailer in which the release window is set for January 2023, although without specifying a definitive date.

You can watch the new trailer for Idea below.

HQ
