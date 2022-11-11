TLR Games sets the release date for Idea, the real-image puzzle game

HQ

We've been closely following the development of IDEA, the puzzle-exploration title that makes use of aerial perspective with drone footage, since Bilbao-based The Longest Road Games unveiled it earlier this year.

The game, which has just won Best Visual Design at IndieCade 2022 and is nominated for the Big Indie Contest awards, has released a new trailer in which the release window is set for January 2023, although without specifying a definitive date.

You can watch the new trailer for Idea below.