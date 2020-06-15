TLoU: Part II seems to be the highest-rated PS4 exclusive

You're watching Advertisements

The Last of Us: Part II has been in headlines for about a month now, for various reasons. The game itself is coming out June 19, but the first reviews are already online. The game seems to be very good, and you can read our review right here (spoiler, we think it's very good). In fact, it seems as though The Last of Us: Part II is the highest-rated PlayStation 4 exclusive.

According to Metacritic, The Last of Us: Part II has an average score of 96 out of a hundred. Red Dead Redemption 2 has a higher Metacritic score of 97, and the same goes for Grand Theft Auto V on Playstation 4. But these two Rockstar Games are multiplatform titles.

For example God of War (94), Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (93), Bloodborne (92), Shadow of the Colossus (91) and Spider-Man (87) all have lower Metacritic score than The Last of Us: Part II.

It is expected, however, once the game comes out, there will be more varied opinions in the user score tab.